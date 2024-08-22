Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Police Investigating Theft Of Pride Flags, Queenstown

Thursday, 22 August 2024, 9:55 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Queenstown Police are investigating after a report of several pride flags being removed from their poles around Queenstown Bay and Village Green.

The theft has occurred sometime in the last week. Police have received a report of it yesterday.

Sergeant Steve Watt says the theft is disappointing as it has occurred right before Winter Pride kicks off today.

“While we can’t know the motive for removing these flags until we have identified those responsible, we know how frustrating it is for the organisers of this vibrant festival that injects a real boost to our city.

“We’re keen to hear from anyone who might have information about this theft, or who knows who is responsible.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to get in touch through our 105 service.

