Emerging Pest Threats Prompt Regional Plan Amendments – Have Your Say

The need for a proactive approach to effectively manage new and emerging pest threats is the driver behind amendments being proposed by Bay of Plenty Regional Council to the Regional Pest Management Plan (RPMP).

The intended changes include introducing new pests, widening the scope of existing ones, and amending or introducing new rules.

Biosecurity Officer Te Wakaunua Te Kurapa explains that having a fit-for-purpose pest management plan enables the Regional Council to react quickly and appropriately when new biosecurity threats appear.

“Corbicula (commonly known as gold clam) was first detected in the Waikato River in May 2023,” Mr Te Kurapa said. “Given the proximity of the Rotorua Te Arawa lakes, having the right regulations and resources in place puts us in the best position possible to help prevent its spread to the region. Including the Corbicula as an exclusion pest in the RPMP will help to achieve that.

“Similarly, in the marine environment, Exotic Caulerpa was first discovered in 2021. The highly invasive seaweed now covers more than 15,000 hectares of the seabed in the upper North Island and impacts both recreational and commercial activities. Including Exotic Caulerpa in the RPMP is the first step to enable Council to take action and minimise risk of it entering the region,” he said.

All species of introduced turtles – including the red-eared slider turtle – are proposed to be included as Sustained Control pests. Turtles are increasingly likely to survive and potentially breed out of captivity, so under the proposed amendment certain conditions will be imposed to prevent their establishment in the wild.

Other proposed changes include treating certain species of conifers as pests, regardless of whether they were deliberately planted or not. These species are not known to be grown commercially in the region. The proposed amendments effectively prohibit new plantings of these species.

People are encouraged to visit www.participate.boprc.govt.nz/pest-plan-2024 for full details about the proposed amendments and submit feedback by 24 September.

About the Regional Pest Management Plan (RPMP)

The Regional Pest Management Plan is a key policy document aimed at managing and mitigating the impacts of pests on the environment, the economy, and on community well-being. The proposed changes ensure the plan remains effective in addressing new and emerging pest threats. The remainder of the plan is not open for submission.

