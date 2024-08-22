Greenhouse Gases Down In Most New Zealand Regions In 2023

Greenhouse gas emissions decreased in 13 out of 16 regions in New Zealand in the year ended December 2023, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Waikato had the largest decrease in total greenhouse gas emissions between 2022 and 2023, down 772 kilotonnes (5.3 percent), followed by Bay of Plenty down 358 kilotonnes (10.2 percent), and Northland down 348 kilotonnes (9.1 percent).

Between 2022 and 2023, emissions in the Waikato region from electricity, gas, water, and waste services decreased 541 kilotonnes (20 percent), while emissions from agriculture, forestry, and fishing fell by 211 kilotonnes (2.5 percent).

“The fall in emissions in the Waikato region was largely due to a decrease in the amount of natural gas used for electricity generation. This decrease in emissions follows a 13 percent reduction in Waikato regional emissions the previous year, which was driven by a reduction in the use of coal for electricity generation,” environmental-economic accounts manager Stephen Oakley said.

