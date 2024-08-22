Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Arrest Made Following Firearms Incident, Palmerston North

Thursday, 22 August 2024, 12:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in relation to a shooting on Rangitikei Street in Palmerston North on 13 August.

Yesterday, Police executed a search warrant at a Milson address, where the man was located and arrested.

He is one of two men sought in connection to the incident, that left a man with a gunshot wound to the torso. Police are still working to locate a 31-year-old man also believed to be involved.

The victim has since been released from hospital and faces a long road to recovery. Victim Support is providing ongoing support.

The 28-year-old man is set to appear in the Palmerston North District Court today, 22 August, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

We want to reassure the Palmerston North community that this type of offending is confined to a small group of individuals known to each other, and Police are working hard to ensure that all involved are held to account.

Our work to locate the 31-year-old man is continuing and we urge that he comes forward to speak with us.

We also ask anyone involved, or with information to come forward and talk to Police.

Information can be provided by calling 105 or online at police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’.

Please reference file number 240814/6478.

