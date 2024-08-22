Spotlight On The Waterfront

The Waterfront Safety Improvements project is already underway and includes the installation of more effective multi-purpose poles and lights with design elements co-created with mana whenua.

Wellington City Council’s Waterfront Manager Shane Binnie says the new pole and building-mounted lights will provide improved, consistent lighting the length of the waterfront.

“They will be smart enabled and able to be controlled remotely, making them more resilient and responsive to the changing uses of the waterfront. The new lights will meet the current New Zealand lighting standards and will provide a safe and consistent level of lighting for a public place.”

The waterfront has changed over time, from a working wharf to a lifestyle and entertainment precinct with an ever-increasing number and range of users, so some improvements were needed to allow for this, adds Shane.

“Increased use of the waterfront as an event space, increasing pedestrian and commuter activity, and the increase in a variety of transport modes means we need to do more to make sure the waterfront promenade works well for everyone, at any time of the day or night.

“Our goal is to ensure it is a safe, vibrant precinct for everyone to enjoy and this improved lighting will make a significant contribution to that, alongside the installation of a range of permanent edge protection in the coming years.

“The project is a reflection of manaakitanga, a fundamental principle supported by our iwi partners, with an emphasis on hospitality, care and valuing each individual and their safety.”

The new, more cost-effective lights increase the lighting to the wharf edge and will make it easier to see others using the waterfront at night, including people on bikes, scooters and skateboards.

The lights provide technical flexibility unavailable previously, so they can be used for specific purposes, says Shane.

“Because light levels can be controlled remotely it’s easy to increase or decrease lighting in different areas of the waterfront.

“We can change lighting to 100 percent in the case of an emergency or for maintenance crews, or reduce light levels to a much lower setting than usual for a specific event or special performance.

“New lighting will also provide a welcoming gateway between waterfront activities and our cultural and social areas in the CBD.

“In the future, the new poles will also be able to be used for people counters, speakers, banners and additional CCTV, as we continue to deliver waterfront safety improvements to better future-proof our city.”

This project strategically aligns to Council’s Pōneke Promise to make central Wellington safe, vibrant and welcoming, and supports the new vision for the capital – Pōneke, the city where people and nature thrive.

This is a long-term multi-million-dollar programme. An initial $7 million has been approved in the 2024 – 2034 Long-term Plan.

The waterfront area generally extends from Shed 21 – opposite the Wellington Railway Station in the north – to Clyde Quay Boat Harbour in the south and is bordered by Jervois Quay and Cable Street.

The promenade is approximately 2km of shared space, mainly on wharf structures. It is an important commuter link for walking, biking and scootering.

The map shows the locations on the waterfront area marked for improved lighting.

© Scoop Media

