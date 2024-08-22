Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
NZIF Welcomes 'Why Pines?' Paper, Advocates For Diverse Forestry Integration

Thursday, 22 August 2024, 1:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Institute of Forestry

The New Zealand Institute of Forestry (NZIF) welcomes the recent publication of the paper titled Why Pines? A Context for Recent Research Results from the Our Land and Water science challenge. This important research provides a valuable context for understanding the role of pine forestry in New Zealand’s landscape, particularly in terms of land conversion and economic viability.

However, while NZIF acknowledges the insights presented, we believe the discussion should not be limited to a binary choice between pine and other types of trees. Instead, the focus should be on the strategic incorporation of a wide range of tree species into New Zealand’s landscapes.

“Forestry is not a matter of choosing one type of tree over another. The goal should be to create a mosaic of farm paddocks and trees which enhances both economic returns and environmental sustainability,” says James Treadwell, President of NZIF. “We need to think about forestry in a holistic manner, placing trees where they will deliver the greatest benefits.”

NZIF advocates for a strategic approach where plantation species, such as pines, are integrated into farms on less productive land. These trees can contribute to New Zealand's emissions trading scheme (ETS) and serve as a valuable future timber resource. In parallel, native trees and long-lived species should be prioritised in riparian zones, on steep and highly erodible land, and in areas of farms where harvesting would be uneconomic. These native plantings play a critical role in enhancing biodiversity, protecting waterways, and stabilising soils, contributing to the overall health of the ecosystem.  They can also be entered into the ETS providing the landowner income. 

A practical rule of thumb to guide landowners might be trees should be planted in areas where sheep and beef are creating contour tracks around hillsides. This approach not only supports sustainable land use but also promotes biodiversity and enhances the resilience of the landscape.

NZIF remains committed to promoting the sustainable management of New Zealand’s forests, recognising the need for a diversified approach which balances economic, environmental, and social goals.

