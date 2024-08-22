Kāpiti Food Fair 2024 EARLY BIRD Tickets Are On Sale

(Photo/Supplied)

Kāpiti Food Fair is working steadily through the gears to deliver another unforgettable food festival on Saturday 30th November. This year promises to be another exhilarating year, packed with a delectable line-up of vendors that’ll get your taste buds dancing!

EARLY BIRD tickets are on sale from Friday 23rd August, so gather your tribe, get your tickets, and start getting ready to fill your life with GOOD friends, GOOD times, GOOD food and GOOD music – the ultimate food festival on the Kāpiti Coast with something for everyone that will have you returning year after year.

EARLY BIRD by 10 Nov:

$15 Adults | $10 Gold Card or Student ID (+ booking fees)

STANDARD from 11 Nov:

$20 Adults | $15 Gold Card or Student ID (+ booking fees)

TICKET OFFICE:

$25 Adults | $20 Gold Card or Student ID (Cash or Eftpos)

FREE up to 12 years ANYTIME

EARLY BIRD tickets >> https://events.humanitix.com/kapiti-food-fair-2024

** TUATARA Stage & Bar **

** Off Licence LIQUOR ZONE **

** ANZ Kāpiti Kitchen Stage **

** ZEAL ZONE & Buskers **

** FREE Kids Zone **

We are also delighted to announce the toe tapping, get up and dance Tuatara Stage line-up,” says Helene Judge, co-owner of the Kāpiti Food Fair.

10:00 AM – 10:45 AM | Hoot ‘n’ Annies

Wellington's own all female brass street band parading funky New Orleans style tunes.

11:15 AM – 12:00 PM | Green Geraldine

Banging vintage groovy, bluesy dance hits from the 60’s to the 90's by musical legends.

12:15 AM – 1:00 PM | Lady Artemis

Wahine DJ extraordinaire guaranteed to light up the groove on the dance floor.

1:30 PM – 3:00 PM | The Blueprint

Ultimate covers experience with laid-back sun rock jams, dance-floor fillers to stadium anthems.

3:30 PM – 5:00 PM | The Warratahs

Iconic band of Aotearoa who’s written some of New Zealand’s most loved songs with poetic lyrics skidding along on an exciting blend of accordion, fiddle, drums, guitars and song – rockabilly with fire!

“We’ve almost hit capacity at 250 vendors which is exciting with less than 15 gazebo sites available,” says Jeanine van Kradenburg, co-owner of the Fair. Each year we are committed to delivering an amazing start of summer experience for foodies. Vendors are a crucial part of this experience, so we curate every site for a joyous day for whānau and friends to immerse in a delicious atmosphere of food, beverages and entertainment. The Site Map will be released closer to the Fair – in the meantime, stay tuned to our social media channels.

BOOK VENDOR site >> https://kapitifoodfair.co.nz/Book-Vendor-Site

Kāpiti Food Fair will be held on Saturday December 30th November 2024 at Mazengarb Reserve in Paraparaumu on the Kāpiti Coast with gates open with new extended hours from 10am to 5pm.

About:

Kāpiti Food Fair was established in 2008 as a community event with humble beginnings. The Fair is now a privately owned and operated company between Helene Judge and Jeanine van Kradenburg, who helped conceptualise the initial event to make a lasting impression in the minds and bodies of all foodies.

