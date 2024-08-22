Serious Crash, Great South Road, Papatoetoe - Counties Manukau
Thursday, 22 August 2024, 3:22 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash that
has blocked Great South Road at Papatoetoe.
The crash
involved a motorbike and car, and happened near the
intersection of Allenby Road.
Diversions are in place
and motorists should expect delays.
The Serious Crash
Unit has been
advised.
