Serious Crash, Great South Road, Papatoetoe - Counties Manukau

Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash that has blocked Great South Road at Papatoetoe.

The crash involved a motorbike and car, and happened near the intersection of Allenby Road.

Diversions are in place and motorists should expect delays.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

© Scoop Media

