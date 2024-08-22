Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

‘Drugs Profit’: Police Seize Cash And Firearm During Gang Pad Search

Thursday, 22 August 2024, 4:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied

Police have recovered several items of interest during a search warrant at the Head Hunters pad in west Auckland.

Members of the Auckland City Organised Crime Unit carried out the warrant on View Road early on Wednesday, supported by staff from Waitematā, Road Policing and the Armed Offenders Squad.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong says Police were working to locate a stolen motorbike and related items, as part of an investigation.

“The motorbike being sought was not located at the property,” he says.

Instead, Police located and seized a firearm, cash and a small amount of cannabis.

“The 9mm semi-automatic pistol located was of particular concern,” Detective Senior Sergeant Armstrong says.

“We located the cash in a safe on the property stashed in an envelope labelled as ‘drugs profit’.

“Enquiries are still ongoing into the firearm, which was concealed inside the property.”

Road Policing staff assisted at the address, impounding two motorbikes within the compound for driving relating offending.

Green and pink stickers were issued on several other motorbikes parked at the address.

Enquiries remain ongoing to locate the stolen motorbike, Detective Senior Sergeant Armstrong says.

“No arrests were made however a man present at the pad was spoken to by Police.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 