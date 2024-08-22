‘Drugs Profit’: Police Seize Cash And Firearm During Gang Pad Search

Police have recovered several items of interest during a search warrant at the Head Hunters pad in west Auckland.

Members of the Auckland City Organised Crime Unit carried out the warrant on View Road early on Wednesday, supported by staff from Waitematā, Road Policing and the Armed Offenders Squad.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong says Police were working to locate a stolen motorbike and related items, as part of an investigation.

“The motorbike being sought was not located at the property,” he says.

Instead, Police located and seized a firearm, cash and a small amount of cannabis.

“The 9mm semi-automatic pistol located was of particular concern,” Detective Senior Sergeant Armstrong says.

“We located the cash in a safe on the property stashed in an envelope labelled as ‘drugs profit’.

“Enquiries are still ongoing into the firearm, which was concealed inside the property.”

Road Policing staff assisted at the address, impounding two motorbikes within the compound for driving relating offending.

Green and pink stickers were issued on several other motorbikes parked at the address.

Enquiries remain ongoing to locate the stolen motorbike, Detective Senior Sergeant Armstrong says.

“No arrests were made however a man present at the pad was spoken to by Police.”

