Road Closed Following Crash, Flat Bush
Friday, 23 August 2024, 8:06 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash at the
intersection of Chapel Road and Accent Drive, Flat Bush this
morning.
The crash, reported to Police at 5.20am,
involves a truck and another vehicle.
Early
indications suggest there are injuries.
Accent Drive
is closed and diversions are in place.
Motorists are
asked to avoid the area and expect
delays.
