Fatal Crash, SH29 Te Poi
Friday, 23 August 2024, 8:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash on SH29 near
Matamata last night.
Police were called to the
two-vehicle crash at about 5:45pm.
Sadly, the person
died at the scene.
The Serious Crash unit conducted a
scene examination and enquiries are ongoing.
The road
has since
reopened.
