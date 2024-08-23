Search Launched For Taranaki's Environmental Superheroes

Do you know an environmental superhero? Someone who goes above and beyond to make and keep our place special?

It’s now time to recognise their mahi and thank them for making a positive contribution to enhancing and protecting the region with the launch of the 31st Taranaki Regional Council Environmental Awards.

A wide range of categories enable the public to nominate everyone from all walks of life including young environmental leaders, those making a difference in communities, farmers demonstrating environmental leadership, teachers and staff at schools and early learning centres and climate action campaigners.

Council Chair Charlotte Littlewood says the quality of entries each year shows that there are so many unsung heroes across the region who are devoting their time and energy to improving the environment and the awards are a fantastic way of spotlighting this work.

“Our mission is to work with our community and care for Taranaki and we’re always delighted to see the award nominations which show that there are so many people and organisations doing their bit to make the region a better place to live,” says Mrs Littlewood.

“We can’t wait to see who is nominated this year and find out what people have been doing around the Maunga to protect native biodiversity and our many waterways or mahi to build sustainable communities and reduce climate change.

“If you know a local environmental hero who you think is making a difference in your community, please let us know as we’d love to find out what they’re doing and recognise their work.”

Last year’s winners saw a high number of high calibre projects and work celebrated including efforts to protect biodiversity in the eastern hill country, a solar power farm in Kapuni, an initiative to protect shellfish along 70km of coastline and mahi by a farming group to protect freshwater across Taranaki.

The Council revamped the award categories in 2023 to simplify the process and align the categories with its environmental objectives which include effectively managing and protecting freshwater, safeguarding biodiversity and mitigating the effects of climate change.

The seven award categories are:

Environmental Action in Education, sponsored by Contact Energy

Environmental Action in Biodiversity

Environmental Leadership in Climate Action, sponsored by the Taranaki Daily News

Environmental Action in Water Quality Improvement, sponsored by SLR Consulting

Youth Environmental Leader

Environmental Leadership in Farming, sponsored by Fonterra

Environmental Action in the Community, sponsored by Methanex.

Nominations close on 23 September, with the awards presented at a formal event in November.

To nominate an environmental superhero head here.

© Scoop Media

