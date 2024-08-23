Young People Arrested And Charged In Relation To Dairy Robbery, Napier

Attribute to Detective Steve Leonard, Hawke’s Bay Criminal Investigations Branch

Two young people have been arrested and charged for an unlawful taking of a car and subsequent robbery of a Napier dairy last week.

They were located at local addresses during search warrants executed this week.

Between 2.30 and 5.30pm on 15 August, three young people unlawfully interfered with a Nissan Bluebird with the intention to steal it. They were unable to start the car, so moved on to a Nissan Tiida and successfully stole it from a Napier city carpark.

The young people drove the Nissan and a second vehicle to a location in Napier.

They then made their way in the stolen Nissan to the dairy, where two of the teens allegedly entered the store carrying weapons while the third teen stood guard. The teens allegedly threatened the owner and stole cigarettes and vape products.

Upon leaving the store the teens were confronted by a concerned member of the public who was allegedly assaulted by two of the offenders.

Two of the young people have both appeared in the Hastings Youth court on multiple charges while the third offender was located and arrested in Auckland during another robbery incident there and he will be charged with the same offending.

We are pleased to have put these individuals before the courts in relation to this matter.

This type of offending creates widespread harm in our communities, and we will continue to find, arrest and hold the offenders accountable.

We would like to remind the public to contact Police as soon as possible if you see suspicious or illegal behaviour.

Call 111 if it’s happening now, or 105 if it’s after the fact.

© Scoop Media

