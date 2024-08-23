New Sightings Of Missing Man Kevin Taylor

Kevin Taylor (Photo/Supplied)

Police are releasing new sightings of missing man Kevin Taylor as part of an ongoing appeal.

The 60-year-old was of an initial appeal on Monday [1], after earlier being reported missing from his Henderson home on 14 August.

Previously Kevin was last seen disembarking from a bus at the New Lynn transport hub at 11.55am that same day.

Following ongoing enquiries, Police have obtained new sightings of Kevin moving around the New Lynn and Titirangi area.

Kevin disembarked from a bus in Titirangi Village at around 12.35pm on 14 August.

Police also have a confirmed sighting of Kevin in the Titirangi area on Monday, 19 August.

Kevin was seen walking past a property on Otitori Bay Road at around 11.45pm.

We believe Kevin is still likely moving around these areas in the same clothing he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Kevin was wearing a blue jacket, red shirt, green trousers, and blue trainers.

He was also carrying a fluro green backpack.

Police are asking the Titirangi and New Lynn community to remain vigilant and keep an eye out for Kevin.

If you see Kevin, please call 111.

Other information on his whereabouts can be reported to Police by calling 105 quoting file number 240814/9789.

KNOWN MOVEMENTS SO FAR: - 14 August, 11.20am: Kevin leaves his Blacklock Avenue home in Henderson

- 11.21am: Kevin walks through Hiseman Lane, onto Fuller Lane

- 11.41am: Kevin catches a bus on Te Atatū Road from Glendene

- 11.55am: Kevin disembarks at the New Lynn transport hub

- 12.35pm: Kevin disembarks from a bus in Titirangi Village

- 19 August, approx. 11.45pm: Kevin sighted on CCTV walking on Otitori Bay Road

