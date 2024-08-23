Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Dangerous Driver To Front Court

Friday, 23 August 2024, 11:23 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The driver of a vehicle spotted travelling through Wellsford with stolen plates has narrowly avoided a serious crash after being observed driving erratically.

At about 4.15am, Police were notified of a vehicle travelling on State Highway One south through Wellsford, allegedly bearing stolen plates.

Waitematā North Area Prevention Manager, Senior Sergeant Roger Small, says the Police Eagle helicopter quickly gained observations on the vehicle as it left the motorway at Dairy Flat.

“Eagle observed the vehicle accelerating rapidly, driving in excess of the speed limit.

“The vehicle wasn’t pursued, however spikes were successfully deployed near Greville Road.

“The driver has continued onto the motorway, this time travelling in the wrong direction, narrowly avoiding several oncoming vehicles.”

Senior Sergeant Small says the driver then turned back and exited again at Greville Road before coming to a stop.

“The driver was quickly taken into custody without incident.

“These reckless actions had the potential to cause a serious crash and put other road users at risk.

“It was great teamwork and a coordinated approach that led to this person being tracked and apprehended.”

A 39-year-old man will appear in North Shore District Court today facing a number of charges including reckless driving, failing to stop and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

Submit News
 
