Arthur's Pass To Otira SH73 Closed Due To Rockfall, Could Last For Some Time, Take Lewis Pass Route Instead

Earlier today on the Otira side of the Rock Shelter (Photo/Supplied)

The SH73 route between the West Coast and Canterbury was closed around 1 am this morning when heavy rain brought more rocks and material onto the highway at the western side of the Rock Shelter, near the Otira viaduct.

The rockfall onto the highway started on Tuesday this week, causing a short closure that afternoon, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

The rockfall restarted overnight with the heavy rain. “With rain continuing throughout the day, the road will remain closed today with the next update on SH73 at midday Saturday, 24 August,” says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for NZTA on the West Coast.

“Our first concern is the safety of our teams and road users and until conditions stabilise enough to allow safe access to clear the area the road will remain closed,” she says.

“The conditions will be reassessed on Saturday to determine whether it will be safe to open during daylight hours going forward.”

The weather forecast through to Tuesday next week indicates continuing periods of heavy rain for the West Coast/ Main Divide and this may mean ongoing periods of closures on SH73 at the Rock Shelter.

Alternative route between the West Coast and Canterbury is open

People should take the Lewis Pass route via Waipara and Reefton/SH7, which adds around an hour to the journey between Christchurch and the West Coast, says Miss Whinham.

© Scoop Media

