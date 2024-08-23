Police Appeal For Further Information After Theft Of Flags, Queenstown

Photo/Supplied

Attribute to Inspector Paula Enoka, Otago Lakes Central Area Commander

Police were notified on Wednesday 21 August that a number of flags set up for Winter Pride were taken.

Queenstown Police would like to speak to the people pictured, or anyone that may recognise them, as we believe they may be able to assist our enquiries.

At this time we are unaware of the motivation behind this theft, and fully support this great festival that means so much to our city.

If you recognise the people pictured or have any information that may assist our enquiries, please contact Police on 105 or online at police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update Report’.

Please reference file number 240822/6540.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

