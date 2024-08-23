Clarification: Kevin Taylor Additional Sighting
Friday, 23 August 2024, 1:01 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are clarifying the time of the last known sighting
of missing man Kevin Taylor, from Henderson.
Our
appeal this morning indiciated that he was sighted on
Otitori Bay Road, Titirangi on 19 August.
The time he
was sighted on CCTV should read 11.45am, not pm.
Our
earlier appeal has been amended to reflect
this.
