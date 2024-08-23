Clarification: Kevin Taylor Additional Sighting

Police are clarifying the time of the last known sighting of missing man Kevin Taylor, from Henderson.

Our appeal this morning indiciated that he was sighted on Otitori Bay Road, Titirangi on 19 August.

The time he was sighted on CCTV should read 11.45am, not pm.

Our earlier appeal has been amended to reflect this.

