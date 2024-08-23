Serious Crash, Te Awamutu - Waikato
Friday, 23 August 2024, 1:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are attending a serious three-vehicle
crash near the intersection of Bond and Ohaupo Roads, Te
Awamutu.
Police were called about 12pm.
One
person has suffered critical injuries.
Traffic
management is in place, and motorists are advised to avoid
the
area.
© Scoop Media
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more