Arrest Made In Tikipunga Homicide Investigation

Police have made an arrest in connection with an ongoing homicide investigation in Tikipunga.

Whangārei CIB have been investigating since the fire occurred on Thomas Street just after 3am on Monday 29 April 2024.

The sole occupant of the address, Hoani Reuben, also known as John, died as result of the fire.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton says earlier this week Police arrested and charged a man in relation to the investigation. “A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged with arson. “He has been remanded in custody and will reappear in Whangārei District Court on 16 September.”

Enquiries will continue into the homicide, and further charges cannot be ruled out.

“We can reassure the community that we are not seeking anyone else in connection with Mr Reuben’s death,” Detective Senior Sergeant Clayton says.

Police acknowledge the public for their assistance throughout this investigation.

“We would like to thank every person who called us or came into a station to provide information in relation to this homicide.

“I’d also like to thank our team, who have worked tirelessly throughout this investigation.”

As the matter is now before the Court, Police are limited in providing further comment.

