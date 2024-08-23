All New Lanes Open On SH1 As Part Of Papakura To Drury Project

Photo/Supplied

As part of Stage 1A of the SH1 Papakura to Drury project, all new lanes on SH1 between Papakura interchange and the motorway service centre south of Park Estate Road bridge are now fully open.

The new third northbound lane was opened on Monday 12 August and the new third southbound lane was scheduled to open on Monday next week, however a great effort from the team over the past few weeks meant all lanes were able to open early this morning, ahead of schedule.

The speed limit throughout the project length has returned to 100 km/h, with all lanes now running on their final alignment.

Final asphalt surfacing will be undertaken later during October/November when the weather is warmer to ensure a good quality finish.

For more information on the project and to sign up to updates, please visit: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/south-auckland-projects/sh1-papakura-to-bombay/

© Scoop Media

