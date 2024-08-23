Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

All New Lanes Open On SH1 As Part Of Papakura To Drury Project

Friday, 23 August 2024, 2:51 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Photo/Supplied

As part of Stage 1A of the SH1 Papakura to Drury project, all new lanes on SH1 between Papakura interchange and the motorway service centre south of Park Estate Road bridge are now fully open.

The new third northbound lane was opened on Monday 12 August and the new third southbound lane was scheduled to open on Monday next week, however a great effort from the team over the past few weeks meant all lanes were able to open early this morning, ahead of schedule.

The speed limit throughout the project length has returned to 100 km/h, with all lanes now running on their final alignment.

Final asphalt surfacing will be undertaken later during October/November when the weather is warmer to ensure a good quality finish.

For more information on the project and to sign up to updates, please visit: https://www.nzta.govt.nz/projects/south-auckland-projects/sh1-papakura-to-bombay/

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 