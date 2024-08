Serious Crash, Hamilton - Waikato

Police are responding to a serious crash involving three vehicles at the intersection of Storey Avenue and Te Rapa Road.

Two motocycles and a car were reported to have collided just after 6pm and two people have been transported to hospital in serious conditions.

The road is closed and motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

Police are making enquiries into the cause of the crash.

