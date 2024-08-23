Serious Crash, Whakamarama - Bay Of Plenty
Friday, 23 August 2024, 8:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious two
vehicle crash on Pahoia Road, Whakammarama reported at
6:50pm.
Initial indications suggest there are serious
injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit have been notified
and the road is closed.
Motorists are advised to avoid
the
area.
© Scoop Media
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more