Road Closed, Ngutumanga Road, Waihou - Waikato

Ngutumanga Road, near Bailey Road, is closed following a two-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the crash around 9.35am.

One person has received critical injuries, another has moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is closed between Factory Road and Bailey Road, diversions are in place.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

