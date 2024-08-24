Arthur’s Pass To Otira Highway Reopening Midday Saturday, Closing Overnight From 5.30 PM

The SH73 route between the West Coast and Canterbury will re-open at midday today, subject to inspection.

Snowfall melt and heavy rainfall bringing rocks onto the western side of the Otira Rock Shelter has closed the road in recent days, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

The highway between Arthur’s Pass and Otira was closed all day Friday and overnight into Saturday/today. Rockfall this morning has been relatively light but given the amount of water coming off the cliff face, this could change at short notice.

Alternative route

People wanting to avoid uncertainties should travel via the Lewis Pass, SH7, via Waipara and Reefton, between the West Coast and Canterbury. This adds an hour to 45 minutes to the journey compared to SH73.

“Based on current conditions, SH73 will close again at 5.30 pm Saturday night and reopen Sunday at 8 am, subject to an inspection tomorrow morning and the weather at the time,” says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for NZTA on the West Coast.

The weather forecast through to Tuesday next week indicates continuing periods of heavy rain and this may mean ongoing periods of closures on SH73.

People need to check the traffic and travel map for an update before setting off at either end to avoid delays.

Updates on SH73 here: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/canterbury/closures/477781

© Scoop Media

