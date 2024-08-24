Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Homicide Investigation, Pātea

Saturday, 24 August 2024, 2:45 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Detective Senior Sergeant Debra Gower:

Police have opened a homicide investigation into the death of a man at a property in Pātea this morning.

Police were called to a family harm incident at the Dorset Street address about 8.55am and located the victim with critical injuries. Despite efforts of emergency services, he was unable to be revived and died at the scene.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at the property and charges are being considered.

Cordons are in place and a scene examination will be carried out over the coming days. We do not believe there is any ongoing risk to the public.

Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and we are providing them with support at this tragic time.

The investigation is in its early stages, but the public can expect to see an increased Police presence in Pātea while these enquiries continue.

