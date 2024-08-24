Road Reopens, Ngutumanga Road, Waihou - Waikato

Gordon Campbell: Gordon Campbell On The Plague Of The Seymourites

What a charlatan David Seymour is. Like one of those American Televangelists he so closely resembles, the enemy of bureaucracy is now building his own temple of bureaucracy...and it shall be known as the Ministry of Regulation and many regulations previously passed to benefit the consumer, protect the environment, and help the disadvantaged shall be struck down by it, and rent asunder.