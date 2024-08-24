Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Homicide Investigation Launched Following Blockhouse Bay Death

Saturday, 24 August 2024, 4:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Blockhouse Bay. 

Police were called to an incident where a man was injured by another person on Rathlin Street at 11.37am. Upon arrival, a man was located with critical injuries. 

Sadly, despite efforts of emergency services, the man died at the scene. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, and we are providing them with support at this difficult time. 

Police are now making enquiries to understand what has occurred. Cordons have been put in place and a scene examination will be carried out over the following days. 

The investigation is in its early stages, but members of the public can expect to see an increased Police presence in the Blockhouse Bay area while these enquiries continue. 

We will be speaking to those who witnessed what has occurred and we encourage anyone with information who has not yet come forward to contact Police as soon as possible. 

Information can be provided through 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 , using ‘Update My Report’. 

Please reference file number 240824/4136. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111. Further updates will be provided proactively when available.

