Fatal Crash, SH3, Pakaraka
Sunday, 25 August 2024, 2:27 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm one person has died following a crash
on State Highway 3, Pakaraka.
The single-vehicle crash
was reported to Police around 12.30am.
Another person
was transported to hospital with serious to moderate
injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit has completed a scene
examination, and enquiries into the circumstances of the
crash are
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more