Serious Crash, Paeroa - Waikato

Emergency services are responding to a crash on Puke Road (State Highway 2), Paeroa involving a quadbike and police vehicle.

The two occupants on the quadbike are in moderate and serious conditions.

The road is closed at the scene while a scene examination takes place.

Cordons are in place on Puke Road at Hubbard Road and Brenan Street and traffic in the area is being diverted through Paeroa.

An investigation into the crash is underway.

© Scoop Media