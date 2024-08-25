Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Man Charged With Murder In Relation To Pātea Death

Sunday, 25 August 2024, 5:43 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A 34-year-old man has been charged with murder in relation to a death in Pātea on Saturday 24 August.

Police were called to a family harm incident at a Dorset Street address at around 8.55am and located a 60-year-old man with critical injuries.

Tragically he was unable to be revived and died at the scene.

The 34-year-old man arrested at the scene has been charged with murder and is scheduled to appear in New Plymouth District Court on Monday 26 August.

A scene examination at the Dorset Street property is ongoing and is expected to conclude tomorrow.

Police would like to hear from anyone who has information relevant to our investigation who has not yet spoken to us.

If you can help, please contact Police via 105 and quote file number 240825/6995.

