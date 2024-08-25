Sandspit Road, Warkworth Blocked By Crash - Northland
Sunday, 25 August 2024, 5:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
Sandspit Road, Warkworth.
The single-vehicle crash was
reported to Police at 5.10pm.
Two people have been
seriously injured.
The crash occurred between Park
Lane and Hamilton Road and diversions are being put in
place.
Motorists are asked to take alternative routes
or delay travel where
possible.
© Scoop Media
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more