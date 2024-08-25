Sandspit Road, Warkworth Blocked By Crash - Northland

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on Sandspit Road, Warkworth.

The single-vehicle crash was reported to Police at 5.10pm.

Two people have been seriously injured.

The crash occurred between Park Lane and Hamilton Road and diversions are being put in place.

Motorists are asked to take alternative routes or delay travel where possible.

© Scoop Media

