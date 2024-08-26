Tasman’s SuperSteward Award Reaffirms Partnership Values

Tasman District Council is proud to announce our Mangatāwhai/Black Valley Wetland Restoration project won the SuperSteward award in this year’s LGNZ SuperLocal Awards.

The award is about celebrating the brilliant work our councils do for Aotearoa New Zealand’s environment.

In the last two years, we have realised a dual achievement of ecological and cultural benefits in improving a wetland area, just north of Lake Rotoiti, that has been drained for more than a century.

The project has combined Mātauranga Māori with modern engineering techniques to find solutions in restoring mauri to the area.

We are honoured to be held up as examples of extraordinary work being done across the country alongside our fellow finalist in the category, Hauraki District Council’s Wharekawa Coast 2120 Community Plan Project.

For those involved with the Mangatāwhai restoration, the recognition is a celebration of a mutually-beneficial collaboration between Tasman District Council and its iwi partners and what can be achieved.

Therefore, it was a privilege to share the award with those who have been instrumental in the success so far.

The experience so far has enhanced our existing relationship with iwi through sharing knowledge and tikanga in the project's implementation.

True partnership and engagement is about actions and connections. Especially important is the manaakitanga received from whānau in the sharing of their expertise and giving their time to the project.

Te Tauihu iwi have supported not just Tasman District Council as project managers, but our contractors on our journey towards understanding Te Ao Māori, beginning with the laying of the Mauri stone at the start of earthworks in March.

The methods implemented over the course of the project –such as the use of harakeke baskets to plug drains - were shown to be cost effective than traditional engineering techniques.

Relationship building and mutual respect between all parties has meant reduced expenditure on intensive monitoring and supervision costs.

By listening and working together, we have better outcomes all round for the improvement and enhancement of the environment for our communities and society.

The Mangatāwhai/ Black Valley project has also been made possible by the Ministry for the Environment’s Freshwater Improvement Fund (FIF).

