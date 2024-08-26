Have You Seen Judge?

Supplied/ NZ Police

Police are appealing for any sightings of 18-year-old Judge, who has been reported as missing from The Gardens, Manurewa.

Judge, who has down syndrome, was last seen near the Auckland Botanic Gardens on Hill Road at about 8.45am this morning.

He is described as having brown eyes and sandy brown hair and is likely wearing grey tracksuit pants, a dark coloured top and was holding a red bag.

Police and Judge’s family have concerns for his wellbeing and urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 111 and reference job number P059764282.

Additionally, anyone who has further information can contact Police on 105, or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

