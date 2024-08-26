Extension Plans Approved For Te Rere Hau Wind Farm

An independent panel has approved resource consent, subject to conditions, to expand Te Rere Hau Wind Farm on the Tararua Range, south-east of Palmerston North.

NZ Windfarms Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020. The application includes extending Te Rere Hau Wind Farm by installing up to nine triple-bladed turbines, as well as infrastructure and transmission lines.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 198 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read Te Rere Hau Wind Farm - Aokautere Extension decision report : https://www.epa.govt.nz/fast-track-consenting/referred-projects/te-rere-hau-wind-farm-aokautere-extension/the-decision/

More about fast-track consenting: https://www.epa.govt.nz/fast-track-consenting

