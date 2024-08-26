Arthur’s Pass To Otira Highway Night Closures

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising road users that due to ongoing rockfall risk and poor weather forecast through the coming week, the SH73 route between the West Coast and Canterbury will continue to close overnight from 5.30pm to 8am this week, opening subject to inspection. The next update on road opening times will be provided Monday 2 September. The road may close during the day at any time if conditions become unsafe.

Rockfall earlier today on the Otira side of the SH73 Rock Shelter (Photo/Supplied)

The SH73 route was reopened this morning after closing overnight due to ongoing rockfall around the Rock Shelter. A significant number of rocks came down onto the road overnight during the heavy rain and wind.

The rockfall onto the highway started on Tuesday last week, but has continued to release material throughout the week, requiring continued close monitoring and closures.

NZTA’s primary concern is the safety of road users and contractors, and while we are working with specialist suppliers to finalise work to stabilise the rockfall risk, work can only get underway once we have stable conditions that are safe for the teams to work in.

There is a period of highly unstable weather forecast for at least the next 10 days, which means it is not safe to begin physical works this week.

Alternative route between the West Coast and Canterbury is open:

People should take the Lewis Pass route via Waipara and Reefton/SH7, which adds around an hour to the journey between Christchurch and the West Coast.

