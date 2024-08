Update: Crash Closes All Northbound Lanes SH1 Bombay To Ramarama - Motorists Urged To Delay Travel

All lanes in both directions on State Highway 1 are now closed between Bombay and Ramarama.

The below detours are in place:

Southbound: Exit at Ararimu off-ramp, Great South Road

Northbound: Via Bombay, Great South Road

Lane closures are likely to be in place into this evening. Motorists are urged to delay their travel if possible or expect significant delays.

© Scoop Media