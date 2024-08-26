Fatal Crash: SH1, Ramarama

Three people have died and three others are seriously injured following a crash on State Highway One this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the collision, involving a truck and three other vehicles, on State Highway One near the Ramarama off-ramp.

The crash was reported to Police at about 1.47pm.

Counties Manukau Road Policing Manager, Inspector Tony Wakelin, says at this stage it appears the vehicles have collided while travelling in the northbound lanes, however the investigation will focus on exactly how that occurred.

“The three deceased were travelling in the same vehicle.

“This many fatalities at once is shocking and our thoughts go out to all those affected.

“Incidents like this are hard on everyone involved and we are making sure there is support in place for those involved, their families, and our staff who have attended the scene.”

One victim in a critical condition and two others in serious condition were transported to hospital.

The motorway remains closed in both directions and diversions are in place.

Motorists heading south are being diverted at Ararimu Road, Ramarama and northbound motorists are being diverted at Mill Road, Bombay.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash, or who might have dashcam footage.

If you can help, please get in touch on 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and reference job number P059766971.

Further updates will be provided when available.

