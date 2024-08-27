Name Release: Fatal Crash SH29
Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 10:57 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can now release the name of the person who died
following a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 29, Lower
Kaimai on Thursday 22 August.
He was 45-year-old
Bradley Paul Mullins, from Maungatapu.
Our thoughts
are with his family and friends at this difficult
time.
