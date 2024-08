Media Stand-up: Fatal Ramarama Crash

Media are advised Police will hold a stand up this afternoon in relation to the fatal crash on State Highway 1, Ramarama yesterday.

Counties Manukau Road Policing Manager, Inspector Tony Wakelin will speak to media at the Counties Manukau Police Station, 42 Manukau Station Road, Manukau City Centre at 1.30pm.

Media is asked to gather outside reception, where you will be escorted inside to the venue.

