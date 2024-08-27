Police Appealing For Information Following Disorder Incident, Pyes Pa

Tauranga Police investigating a disorder incident at a large community gathering are seeking assistance from the public.

At around 5.30pm on Saturday 24 August, Police were notified of a disorder on Cheyne Road, Pyes Pa.

A number of people were present at the time of the incident, and Police believe photos or videos taken during the disorder could help with our enquiries.

If anyone who witnessed the incident has any information, photos, or videos that could assist Police in our enquiries, please contact us.

Information can be provided through 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using ‘Update My Report’.

Please reference file number 240825/6882.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

