Taranaki Mayoral Forum Calls For Stronger Action To Meet Emissions Targets

The Taranaki Mayoral Forum is very concerned that New Zealand is not on track to meet its emissions targets.

The Forum, which comprises the mayors of South Taranaki, New Plymouth and Stratford and the Taranaki Regional Council chair, last week made a submission to the Ministry for the Environment on the Second Emissions Reduction Plan Discussion Document.

Calling for stronger action to mitigate the threat from climate change, the Forum says it doubts the Government’s focus on net reductions will deliver a least-cost approach and the longer the country leaves reducing gross emissions, the greater the risk of a ‘transition shock’.

Forum chair, Stratford Mayor Neil Volzke, says the submission reiterates the importance of Taranaki as ground zero in the transition to a low-emissions future and it is vital new opportunities for the long-term economic wellbeing of the region are created.

“We’re at a crossroads in how we address the risks from climate change and if we fail to take action in reducing gross emissions, our region may face significant costs,” says Mayor Volzke.

“On the flip side, working towards lowering emissions and successfully mitigating the risks from rising temperatures would help build a more resilient economy and reduce the adaption requirements across Taranaki.

“It’s disappointing that work programmes aimed at supporting the transition to a low-emissions future are being scrapped and our message to the Government remains that Taranaki is best-placed to lead that transition.

“We strongly urge the Government to support the vision of Taranaki becoming the centre for renewable technology excellence for New Zealand.”

The submission also sets out the Forum’s position on the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) and other issues affecting key sectors such as agriculture, public transport, energy efficiency in homes and waste disposal.

The Forum supported the introduction of restrictions on whole-farm conversions to forestry on highly productive land, highlighting the risks of locking up large swathes of the country in exotics such as Pinus radiata, and the need for local decision-making around land use.

Further work is needed on the use of biodiversity credits to support native reforestation. The Forum also highlighted the potential role of a regime for carbon capture, utilisation and storage, particularly after the recent reversal of the oil and gas exploration ban.

“The agricultural sector is a key part of Taranaki’s economy so we welcome moves to give farmers the tools to cut emissions while maintaining productivity. Diversification such as through schemes like Venture Taranaki’s Branching Out Programme should remain front and centre,” says Mayor Volzke.

The Forum reminded the Government that investment in public transport was needed outside of Auckland and Wellington, urged more action on the shift to green hydrogen, offshore wind and improving EV charging infrastructure. It also called for further investigations around organic waste disposal and gas capture at landfills.

“We look forward to more detailed conversations with the Government on the role Taranaki can play in reaching our emissions targets,” added Mayor Volzke.

