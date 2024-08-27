Māori Constituency Affirmed By Greater Wellington; Poll Triggered

Hikitia Ropata (Photo/Supplied)

Greater Wellington councillors have unanimously affirmed their resolution to establish a Māori constituency for local elections in 2025 and 2028.

The resolution was made in October 2023 with unanimous support from the regional council’s mana whenua partners.

Council chair Daran Ponter says today’s decision puts Greater Wellington “on the right side of history”.

“For our journey to honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi, the Wellington Region elected leaders with the wisdom to establish a Māori constituency,” Cr Ponter says.

“In the best interests of our communities, we continue to support Māori aspirations for seats at the council table.”

Councillors agreed the Government has taken an ‘unfortunate approach’ with the law change that requires a poll to determine whether the constituency will continue for the 2028 and 2031 local elections.

The council’s electoral officer estimates the poll, to be held at the 2025 election, will cost $350,000 (GST exclusive). This is equivalent to about 0.07% of council expenditure in the 2022/23 financial year.

Chair of Greater Wellington’s Te Tiriti o Waitangi Komiti Hikitia Ropata says the council disagrees with the need for a poll.

“Māori have always been underrepresented in local decision making. Bringing back polls reinstates a longstanding barrier to Māori representation and inclusive democracy,” Cr Ropata says.

“We stand beside mana whenua and Māori knowing the potential for harmful race-based commentary in the run up to the election.

“Let’s rise above the rhetoric of fear and division and give Māori a voice in regional governance for years to come.”

© Scoop Media

