Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Māori Constituency Affirmed By Greater Wellington; Poll Triggered

Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 1:25 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao

Hikitia Ropata (Photo/Supplied)

Greater Wellington councillors have unanimously affirmed their resolution to establish a Māori constituency for local elections in 2025 and 2028.

The resolution was made in October 2023 with unanimous support from the regional council’s mana whenua partners.

Council chair Daran Ponter says today’s decision puts Greater Wellington “on the right side of history”.

“For our journey to honouring Te Tiriti o Waitangi, the Wellington Region elected leaders with the wisdom to establish a Māori constituency,” Cr Ponter says.

“In the best interests of our communities, we continue to support Māori aspirations for seats at the council table.”

Councillors agreed the Government has taken an ‘unfortunate approach’ with the law change that requires a poll to determine whether the constituency will continue for the 2028 and 2031 local elections.

The council’s electoral officer estimates the poll, to be held at the 2025 election, will cost $350,000 (GST exclusive). This is equivalent to about 0.07% of council expenditure in the 2022/23 financial year.

Chair of Greater Wellington’s Te Tiriti o Waitangi Komiti Hikitia Ropata says the council disagrees with the need for a poll.

“Māori have always been underrepresented in local decision making. Bringing back polls reinstates a longstanding barrier to Māori representation and inclusive democracy,” Cr Ropata says.

“We stand beside mana whenua and Māori knowing the potential for harmful race-based commentary in the run up to the election.

“Let’s rise above the rhetoric of fear and division and give Māori a voice in regional governance for years to come.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 