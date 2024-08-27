Landmark Decision Sees Notorious Head Hunters Pad Forfeited

Police have dealt the Head Hunters gang a significant blow after successfully obtaining profit forfeiture orders to the tune of almost $15 million in assets and property, including their notorious Mt Wellington gang pad.

The landmark decision issued from the Auckland High Court today comes off the back of one of the most complex investigations undertaken by New Zealand Police, spanning nearly a decade.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster says the forfeiture orders come to a total value of $14.8 million against the President of the Head Hunters, Wayne Doyle, under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act.

“I am delighted with today’s decision which is substantial and deals a blow to the operations of the Head Hunter’s largest chapter, based in east Auckland.

"This sends a very clear message to all gangs and organised crime groups profiting from the misery they create in our communities – Police will come for you,” Commissioner Coster says.

Under Operation Coin, Police restrained several major assets including the East Chapter Headquarters of the Head Hunters Motorcycle Gang, based at 232 Marua Road in Mt Wellington in 2017.

The High Court’s decision also orders the forfeiture around $275,000 in cash located at the Marua Road pad during a search warrant in 2017.

This also includes several other Auckland properties including addresses in Freeman’s Bay, New Lynn and Mt Wellington.

Funds held in two bank accounts and a vehicle will also be forfeited to the Crown.

“This proceeding was one of the most lengthy and complex ever undertaken by the Asset Recovery Unit,” Commissioner Coster says.

“This is part of a sustained focus across Police on targeting and disrupting the operations of organised criminal groups through means available to us through criminal or civil proceedings.”

Operation Coin involved a detailed investigation into Mr Doyle’s involvement in organised crime.

“This decision confirms what Police have long known in that Mr Doyle sits at the pinnacle of the Head Hunters, and holds an extremely influential position,” Commissioner Coster says.

“Mr Doyle set up the East Chapter of the Head Hunters so as to promote, and profit from, the criminal offending of its members who pay a portion of their ill-gotten gains directly to him.”

Commissioner Coster says the High Court’s decision finds the Head Hunters Motorcycle Gang are an organised criminal group with many of its members engaging in drug dealing, along with violent property offending for profit.

Today’s decision sees nearly seven years of work and cooperation between the Asset Recovery Unit and the Auckland Crown Solicitor come to fruition.

“I want to acknowledge the staff involved for their perseverance and dedication,” Commissioner Coster says.

“I would also acknowledge counsel for the Commissioner at the office of the Auckland Crown Solicitor for their efforts during a complex period of litigation.”

© Scoop Media

