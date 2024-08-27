Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Police Lay Charges Over Spate Of Offending At Businesses

Tuesday, 27 August 2024, 2:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

The Whangārei Tactical Crime Unit is making a breakthrough in investigations into a spate of aggravated robberies and burglaries.

One arrest has been made, and Police are following positive lines of enquiry into identifying the remainder of the group allegedly responsible.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Cooper says Police believe the group is allegedly responsible for offending across Whangārei and Kaipara in recent months.

“This month, we have arrested and charged a male in connection with eight incidents at retail businesses since late June,” he says.

A 16-year-old male has been charged in connection with three aggravated robberies, three burglaries and two ram raids.

Detective Sergeant Cooper says offending largely impacted the Dargaville community.

The offender is before the Whangārei Youth Court on those matters.

Detective Sergeant Cooper says the unit is following lines of enquiry into other young people allegedly involved in the offending.

“For legal reasons, we cannot provide further details of these young offenders.

“However, I’m confident there are people out in the Northland community that will know who these young men are, and where they are.”

Detective Sergeant Cooper says Police are calling on the community for their assistance in holding them to account for their offending.

Anyone with information can contact Police on 105 quoting the file number 2406132/3152.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 