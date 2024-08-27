Police Lay Charges Over Spate Of Offending At Businesses

The Whangārei Tactical Crime Unit is making a breakthrough in investigations into a spate of aggravated robberies and burglaries.

One arrest has been made, and Police are following positive lines of enquiry into identifying the remainder of the group allegedly responsible.

Detective Sergeant Ryan Cooper says Police believe the group is allegedly responsible for offending across Whangārei and Kaipara in recent months.

“This month, we have arrested and charged a male in connection with eight incidents at retail businesses since late June,” he says.

A 16-year-old male has been charged in connection with three aggravated robberies, three burglaries and two ram raids.

Detective Sergeant Cooper says offending largely impacted the Dargaville community.

The offender is before the Whangārei Youth Court on those matters.

Detective Sergeant Cooper says the unit is following lines of enquiry into other young people allegedly involved in the offending.

“For legal reasons, we cannot provide further details of these young offenders.

“However, I’m confident there are people out in the Northland community that will know who these young men are, and where they are.”

Detective Sergeant Cooper says Police are calling on the community for their assistance in holding them to account for their offending.

Anyone with information can contact Police on 105 quoting the file number 2406132/3152.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

