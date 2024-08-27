Council’s Decisions On Boat Ramp Parking Fees, Ferry Trial And Fifteenth Avenue To Welcome Bay Business Case

At Monday’s Council meeting (26 August), several important decisions for Tauranga were discussed.

This included the fluoridation of the city’s water supply (see more here), boat ramp parking fees, the endorsement of a business case for the Fifteenth Avenue to Welcome Bay project, the activation of Cameron Road bus lanes, and the new ferry trial between Tauranga Moana Waterfront and Salisbury Wharf in Mount Maunganui.

Boat ramp parking fees

Through the Long-term Plan 2024-34, Council introduced new user fees for boat trailer parking on 1 July 2024.

Council passed a resolution to remove all fees for trailer parking at the Marine Park, Whareroa and Waikorire (Pilot Bay) boat ramps.

As part of the resolution, Council has decided to refund Tauranga residents who have purchased annual permits. While impacted residents can contact Tauranga City Council through usual channels, staff will also reach out to those who currently have annual licenses in the next couple of weeks.

Local Water Done Well

The Mayor and Councillors were also given an update on the Government’s ‘Local Water Done Well’ legislation at Monday’s meeting. Local Water Done Well aims to address water quality and water services infrastructure investment, while keeping local control over water services and assets.

An indicative business case is being developed, guided by Treasury’s Better Business Case model, to explore future service delivery options under the Government’s new framework. Staff are working towards a draft business case to be presented to council in late-October.

Fifteenth Avenue to Welcome Bay project

Council has approved the submission of a business case proposal to the NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi’s Board for the Fifteenth Avenue to Welcome Bay project.

Mayor Mahé Drysdale was pleased to move the resolution, which reiterated Council’s priority to deliver good outcomes for Tauranga and reduce some of the major traffic bottlenecks around the city.

Activation of Cameron Road bus lanes

The Cameron Road Stage 1 project was designed to include a bus lane in each direction to improve bus journey reliability in peak travel hours, support further residential intensification in Te Papa and provide for future growth in Tauriko West.

Council decided to further pause the introduction of part-time clearway bus lanes on Cameron Road.

‘Bus jumps’ was discussed as an alternative option to the bus lanes and both options will be included in a report to Council for further consideration in early-2025, after more consultation has been done with the community, affected stakeholders, and public transport users, and there is more data available on the travel benefits the bus lanes would offer.

Bus jumps would involve changes to signals at intersections to let buses go before general traffic and would speed up bus travel times, making them a more attractive transport option.

New ferry trial

Council confirmed support to provide funding to cover up to 50% of the operating costs of a two-year ferry trial, in collaboration with Bay of Plenty Regional Council who will now consider funding their portion of the trial at their next Council meeting.

The trial would cost a maximum amount of $1.4 million over two years for Tauranga City Council and would provide for the operation of two ferries between Tauranga Moana Waterfront and Salisbury Wharf in Mount Maunganui.

Mayor Drysdale said Council needs to find alternative transport means, make use of the great harbour asset we have, and that this is the start of the conversation.

