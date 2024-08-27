Beachlands Business Park Fast-track Consent Approved

Te Puru Business Park (Photo/Supplied)

An independent panel has granted resource consent, subject to conditions, to subdivide land for commercial development in Beachlands, Auckland.

Knight Investments Limited applied for resource consent under the COVID-19 Recovery (Fast-track Consenting) Act 2020 for the Te Puru Business Park project.

The project includes subdividing approximately 12 hectares of land to develop and operate a business park on Whitford-Maraetai Road in Beachlands.

The resource consent conditions are in the decision report on the page linked below.

The decision comes 110 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Environmental Protection Authority is not involved in the decision-making. We provide procedural advice and administrative support to the panel convenor, Judge Laurie Newhook, and the expert consenting panel he appoints.

Read the Te Puru Business Park decision report

