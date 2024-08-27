Update Following Triple Fatality Ramarama

Police are now in a position to release more details following yesterday’s tragic crash in Ramarama, which claimed the lives of three people.

Emergency services were called to the crash on State Highway One near the Ramarama off-ramp at about 1.47pm.

Counties Manukau Road Policing Manager, Inspector Tony Wakelin, says the crash is being investigated by the Serious Crash Unit but initial indications suggest a truck travelling southbound suffered a tyre blowout.

“This has caused the truck to crash through the barrier wires and travel onto the northbound lanes where it has collided with a van and two other vehicles.

“The van was carrying six people, the three deceased were killed on impact and the other three were transported to hospital.”

The three men who died were aged 45, 37 and 32 years of age.

Inspector Wakelin says formal identification procedures are continuing to take place; however Police can confirm those in the van were seasonal workers due to return home to Samoa later this week.

“A 21-year-old male remains in a critical condition and two other men, aged 42 and 39, both remain in hospital with moderate injuries.”

He says two people in one of the other vehicles were treated for minor injuries and the truck driver was also treated for minor injuries but has since been discharged from hospital.

“On behalf of Police, I want to extend our sincere sympathies to the families and friends of those who have been caught up in this dreadful event.

“This was a horrific crash and we are continuing to provide support for everyone affected, including our staff who attended the scene.”

Police would also still like to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash, or who might have dashcam footage.

If you can help, please get in touch on 105 or online via https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and reference job number P059766971.

© Scoop Media

