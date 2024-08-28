SH3 Reopens Following Crash, Stratford
Wednesday, 28 August 2024, 11:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
State Highway 3 has reopened at the intersection with
Radnor Road, following an earlier collision between a train
and a truck.
Speed restrictions are in place.
We
wish to thank motorists for their continued
patience.
© Scoop Media
