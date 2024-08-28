Police Uncover Over $1 Million In Cannabis

The cannabis was discovered in a Mt Wellington storage unit. Supplied/ NZ Police

Police have uncovered a haul of cannabis stashed in an east Auckland storage unit.

A search warrant was carried out in Mt Wellington yesterday afternoon when the discovery was made by the Mt Wellington Public Safety Team.

Police located a man at the unit on arrival, Auckland City East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rachel Dolheguy says.

“All up around 63 kilograms of packaged cannabis was recovered, which has an estimated street value of $1.2 million.

Police arrested a 25-year-old man at the scene, he is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court today charged with possessing cannabis plant to supply.

Inspector Dolheguy says further enquiries will be carried out, and further arrests cannot be ruled out.

“This is a great outcome for all involved, given this is now out of the hands of dealers and no longer causing harm to our local community.

“Police will continue to disrupt and prosecute groups involved in the manufacture and distribution of illicit substances.”

